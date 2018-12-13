UGC for stricter, faster disposal of students’ plaints

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s higher education regulator has proposed a stricter and speedier complaint redressal system in universities, which will make it mandatory for them to resolve complaints by students within 15 days of receiving them. The proposed norms by the University Grants Commission (UGC) also say that appointing grievance redressal committees from department to university levels will be a must.

The draft rules have been made public for feedback and are likely to be notified next month. The norms have been “revised” following suggestions from a large number of students and teachers, officials said. According to the UGC (Grievance Redressal) Regulations 2012, all higher education institutes are required to appoint an ombudsman for redressing grievances of students. But according to the complaints received by the UGC, most institutes either do not have an ombudsman or if they have, they were appointed against the eligibility criteria.

“We have suggested new procedure for resolving the grievances and how ombudsman will come in the process at the third or fourth level and what will be the guidelines regarding appointment of ombudsman,” an UGC official said.

The norms also say there would be four-level grievance redressal committees department, college, institute and university, in addition to an ombudsperson from outside who has to be a retired VC, registrar or a professor with at least 10-year experience.

Draft rules

l All higher education institutes are required to appoint an ombudsman for addressing students’ grievances

l Prior to admission, institutes need to make public details about course, seats on offer, admission criteria, selection process, fee, etc

l Institutes need to list out names of each and every faculty member with their academic credentials