Be job providers, not seekers: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia to students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia during his address at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) urged the students to be job providers instead of job seekers. “The nation expects you (students) to be job providers, that’s the greatest need of the country today,” Sisodia said during the fifth convocation of the DTU.

He added that the top brass institutes like IITs, DTUs should take a resolution that the students passing out will majorly be job providers, not job seekers.​

DTU chancellor and Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal emphasised on preparing individuals for contributing to social issues such as healthcare, environment, cyber security and artificial intelligence.

“Your mind is a powerhouse of energy and has unrealised potential.

With your skills, knowledge and creative energies, you must offer a part of your life for changing other lives. If each one of you is able to bring a positive change in one person’s life, imagine the high surge of overall accomplishment that you shall bring to yourself, your family members, friends and your university,” he said and advised the varsity to keep revising its syllabus to meet the demands.