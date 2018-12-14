Home Cities Delhi

Be job providers, not seekers: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia to students

 Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia during his address at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) urged the students to be job providers instead of job seekers. 

Published: 14th December 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia during his address at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) urged the students to be job providers instead of job seekers. “The nation expects you (students) to be job providers, that’s the greatest need of the country today,” Sisodia said during the fifth convocation of the DTU.

He added that the top brass institutes like IITs, DTUs should take a resolution that the students passing out will majorly be job providers, not job seekers.​

DTU chancellor and Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal emphasised on preparing individuals for contributing to social issues such as healthcare, environment, cyber security and artificial intelligence. 
“Your mind is a powerhouse of energy and has unrealised potential.

With your skills, knowledge and creative energies, you must offer a part of your life for changing other lives. If each one of you is able to bring a positive change in one person’s life, imagine the high surge of overall accomplishment that you shall bring to yourself, your family members, friends and your university,” he said and advised the varsity to keep revising its syllabus to meet the demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp