Courtesy rain, Delhi's air quality index ‘moderate’ for first time in two months

The city recorded its best air quality in over two months on Thursday after rain washed away pollutants.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city recorded its best air quality in over two months on Thursday after rain washed away pollutants. However, the respite may not last long as unfavourable weather conditions will make the air quality worse again, said authorities. After being in the ‘severe’ category for the last three days, the air quality improved significantly with the air quality index (AQI) dropping to 193, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category.

The last time Delhi’s air quality fell in moderate category was at the start of October. The respite comes after overnight rainfall, which along with moderate winds, managed to wash away the pollutants significantly, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

“However, respite is expected not to last longer as humidity is very high and temperature is likely to cool. Both factors are unfavourable and may push AQI to ‘very poor’ level by Friday,” SAFAR mentioned on its website. While the average AQI was in ‘moderate’ category, 14 areas in the city recorded ‘poor’ air quality. An AQI between 100 to 200 comes under moderate category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

