BJP, Congress to boycott Delhi Assembly’s silver jubilee

The Delhi Assembly is holding the function to mark the 25th anniversary of its first sitting on December 14, 1993.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP, Congress flags (File photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani expressing his inability to attend the silver jubilee function of the Delhi Assembly, the local unit of the party along with the Congress have decided to boycott the event. The Delhi Assembly is holding the function to mark the 25th anniversary of its first sitting on December 14, 1993. The party will boycott the function to be held on December 15, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, adding that an all-party “celebration committee” should have been constituted to hold the function. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has four MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, will also boycott the function, said Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. “Sheila Dikshit ji, who was the chief minister for 15 out of 25 years as member of the Delhi Assembly, should have been called respectfully by the present chief minister or speaker at least over the phone, if not personally."

The same should have been followed for all former speakers and chief ministers,” Maken said. Gupta said, “A resolution was passed at the meeting saying that the Kejriwal government, which threw democratic values, Constitution and Delhi Assembly rules to winds during the last four years, has no moral right to celebrate silver jubilee of the legislative body.”

