Mizo CM to take oath on Saturday

Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga will take oath as Mizoram chief minister at the Raj Bhavan at Aizawl 12 noon on Saturday, along with his council of ministers.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga will take oath as Mizoram chief minister at the Raj Bhavan at Aizawl 12 noon on Saturday, along with his council of ministers. The MNF chief submitted to Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Thursday the names of newly elected MLAs who will be sworn-in as ministers along with him, said Lalruatkima, secretary of the MNF legislature party. He, however, did not reveal how many ministers will be sworn-in.

The governor had on Wednesday formally invited the MNF chief to form the next government after receiving a notification of the Assembly poll result from the Election Commission. Lalruatkima said the swearing-in ceremony will be followed by Bible reading and prayer by the chairman of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee, a conglomerate of leaders of 16 major churches in the state.

The governor on Thusummoned the first session of the Assembly from next Tuesday. The session will continue for three or more days when swearing-in of 39 new MLAs of the 40-member will take place.

