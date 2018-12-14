Musical evening to promote heritage, legacy of sarangi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A musical evening, 'Sarangi Legacy 2018 - Festival of Music and Dance', hopes to promote the heritage and legacy of Hindustani classical instrument sarangi Thursday.

Organised by Sarangi Cultural Academy and Saurang Sangeet Society, to be held at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre here, the event will release a postage stamp honouring Padma Bhushan awardee "Sarangi Samrat" Ustad Sabri Khan.

The festival will see eminent artistes like Ustad Kamal Sabri (sarangi solo), his nephew and disciple Nabeel Khan (sarangi) along with Pt. Anindo Chatterjee (tabla), setting the bar high.

Later in the evening, a solo Kathak performance by Rani Khanam with Ustad Akram Khan on tabla will enthral the audience.

Talking about the event, sarangi maestro Ustad Nasir Khan, said the idea behind the festival was to promote the "fading heritage of the Hindustani classical instrument Sarangi" apart from paying tribute to Sabri Khan.

"I am honoured and lucky to learn under Ustad Sabri Khan Saheb, who is also my uncle. It is very rare to find a teacher like Guruji, his learning techniques were different from others."

While teaching sarangi, he had a strong focus on the singing as well. He used to explain every detail about the Sargam, Alaap, Taans and composition," he said remembering the late sarangi virtuoso.