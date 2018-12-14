Home Cities Delhi

Musical evening to promote heritage, legacy of sarangi

The festival will see eminent artistes like Ustad Kamal Sabri (sarangi solo), his nephew and disciple Nabeel Khan (sarangi) along with Pt. Anindo Chatterjee (tabla), setting the bar high.

Published: 14th December 2018 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ustad Kamal Sabri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A musical evening, 'Sarangi Legacy 2018 - Festival of Music and Dance', hopes to promote the heritage and legacy of Hindustani classical instrument sarangi Thursday.

Organised by Sarangi Cultural Academy and Saurang Sangeet Society, to be held at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre here, the event will release a postage stamp honouring Padma Bhushan awardee "Sarangi Samrat" Ustad Sabri Khan.

The festival will see eminent artistes like Ustad Kamal Sabri (sarangi solo), his nephew and disciple Nabeel Khan (sarangi) along with Pt. Anindo Chatterjee (tabla), setting the bar high.

Later in the evening, a solo Kathak performance by Rani Khanam with Ustad Akram Khan on tabla will enthral the audience.

Talking about the event, sarangi maestro Ustad Nasir Khan, said the idea behind the festival was to promote the "fading heritage of the Hindustani classical instrument Sarangi" apart from paying tribute to Sabri Khan.

"I am honoured and lucky to learn under Ustad Sabri Khan Saheb, who is also my uncle. It is very rare to find a teacher like Guruji, his learning techniques were different from others."

While teaching sarangi, he had a strong focus on the singing as well. He used to explain every detail about the Sargam, Alaap, Taans and composition," he said remembering the late sarangi virtuoso.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarangi Legacy 2018 Sarangi Legacy 2018 - Festival of Music and Dance Hindustani Ustad Sabri Khan Classical music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp