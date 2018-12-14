Nissan banking on Kicks to grab bigger share of market

By Express News Service

After 6 long years, Japanese carmaker Nissan is all set to launch a new vehicle in India — the compact SUV ‘Kicks’. Nissan Motor India, whose last new product for India was the Terrano launched in 2013, has a lot riding on the ‘Kicks’ as it will spearhead its new strategy to become a significant player in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market.

The company also feels that the SUV is a good choice to revive its fortunes in India. “We (Nissan) have got great SUV heritage and DNA. It seems appropriate that the first vehicle in our renaissance is an SUV,” Nissan India Vice President (Marketing) Peter Clissold had told PTI recently. However, for Kicks to make an impact in the crowded SUV segment won’t be easy. The segment is highly competitive, with one vehicle (Hyundai Creta) cornering nearly half of the total sales. Apart from Creta, Kicks will have to attract customers of other popular models like Maruti Suzuki’s S-Cross.

So, how is Nissan choosing to appeal to buyers? To begin with, Kicks has been ‘Indianised’ to appear more attractive to local buyers. The Indian version of Kicks is bigger than the global model and is built on the same Renault Duster/Captur or Nissan Terrano platform. So far, it has earned good reviews about its sharp design and premium interiors.

Under the hood, Kicks gets either a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a power output of 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre diesel boasting 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car also gets a substantial 210 mm of ground clearance. On the safety side, buyers will get 4 airbags on top spec models.

The interiors also boast a decent touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with inbuilt navigation. It also gets a 360 degree camera setup helpful in rear parkingExperts feel that its success will depend on how it is priced. “If Kicks is priced below Creta, it can create some buzz in the market.

As for Nissan, it is in immediate need to improve its reach in the domestic market and come with more models,” an auto expert said, requesting not to be named. The new SUV is expected to be priced between `10-14 lakhs (ex-showroom). Nissan, which entered the Indian market in 2010, has not been able to gain much market share as yet. In April-November this year, it sold 25,353 units, down 28.12 per cent from same period of last fiscal.

How the Kicks fares against competition

Nissan’s first new India product in six years is set to compete in an already crowded compact SUV segment with strong brands like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India boasting popular models. Here’s a look at how they compare: