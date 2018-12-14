Noida, Ghaziabad on central pollution control body's radar for December 25 and 31

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting that firecrackers other than those permitted by the Supreme Court were sold and burst in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Noida and Ghaziabad, which caused high pollution, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued orders to both the district authorities to see that such violations are not repeated on the Christmas and New Year’s eve.

The court had directed that bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals be limited to two hours and only “green firecrackers” be sold in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). However, gross violations of the order were observed during Diwali with rampant burning of toxic firecrackers across the country.

Around 78 people were arrested in Noida and Greater Noida for violating the order. Delhi police had registered over 550 cases and arrested over 300 people in this connection on November 8, a day after Diwali. On the day of the festival, 2,776 kg of crackers were seized, 87 people arrested and 72 cases registered in connection with illegal sale of firecrackers in the city.

In two separate notices dated December 10, CPCB Chairperson S P Singh Parihar called on the district magistrates of Noida and Ghaziabad to step up and take extensive actions to prevent polluting activities.

In its analysis after the festival, the CPCB had said this year’s Diwali was more polluted than last year’s due to heavy fireworks and unfavourable weather conditions — low temperature and wind speed.

The city had recorded its worst air quality of the year, the day after Diwali with the report showing a rise in harmful gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and sulphur dioxide (SO2). The CPCB, in its notice to the DMs, observed that in Ghaziabad, 45 temporary licences were issued for the sale of firecrackers.

“However, no verification or compliance status of licence conditions have been reported,” Parihar said in the notice. In Noida, 83 licenses were issued for sale of green firecrackers and affidavits were taken from licence owners, where it was stated they would comply with the apex court directions. The notice read that action taken against violators was “unsatisfactory”.The CPCB sought reports on the issue by January 7.