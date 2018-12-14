RBI, Rafale deal heat on govt in Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament were disrupted for the second consecutive day and adjourned without conducting any legislative business following protests by opposition parties over corruption in the Rafale fighter deal, the autonomy of public institutions such as the RBI and CBI, Cauvery river waters, Ayodhya, and special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Both Houses paid tributes to martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack. During the tribute event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi came face-to-face for the first time after results to state Assembly elections were announced on Tuesday. The Congress swept the election in Chhattisgarh, while it got more numbers than the BJP in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron party ruled for 15 years.

Members of the AIADMK and DMK trooped into the well of the house with placards that read, ‘Protect the Right of Tamil Nadu’, in the upper and lower Houses. Joining them were members of the TDP demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, and Congress members shouted from the benches, demanding a probe into the Rafale deal and alleged interference in public institutions.

The winter session of Parliament started on December 11 and the houses were adjourned after making obituary references. The Lok Sabha did not function on Wednesday, while the Rajya Sabha rallied through and passed one Bill amidst din. Both the houses saw repeated adjournments on Thursday, and repeated requests by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan to allow the houses to function and pass some key Bills went unheard.

In the Lok Sabha, the BJP’s ally Shiv Sena demanded legislation for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and said that the BJP had forgotten the promise it had made before coming to power. Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul said the BJP had got a massive majority but had forgotten Hindutva, the key reason for the alliance between the two parties.The Lok Sabha speaker requested the MPs to allow the house to function, keeping in mind the “crucial time”, which they should utilize for raking up people-related issues.

Ally's admonition

