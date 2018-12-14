SC: Publish work on CIC appointments

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to publish names, criteria and other details of the search committee’s work so far for appointments to the Central Information Commission (CIC) on the DoPT website.The order came on a plea highlighting the delay in filling up vacancies at the CIC and Information Commissioners.

Meanwhile, the Centre, in its affidavit, informed the court that it had received 65 applications for the post of Central Information Commissioner and 280 people had applied for four posts of Information Commissioner in CIC.

The Centre also told the bench that a committee had shortlisted names for the post of Central Information Commissioner and a final decision would be taken by the government soon. As for the eight other states that were asked to file an affidavit, the Telangana government said that it was busy with elections, so the court has given it two more weeks to file its affidavit.