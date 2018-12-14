Soliciting the grace of God through art works

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Life is full of strife but life is action too. Activity is the law of nature, and art activity is my life,” says artist Varsha Keshvrao Lad, currently having her first solo show of paintings, Antardhvani, at the Stupa Art Gallery, Sector 104, Noida. A mix of works in oil, acrylic, ink and water colors, each of the works on display is a result of her hands’ response to her inner voice, a voice that she has expressed in different styles, thoughts and on different subjects. So, you have beautiful flowers in vibrant hues in one painting and a serene Buddha in the other. There is one work that depicts the world-enfolding power of Om and another that’s a complete abstract work of lines and shapes.

“Antardhvani is also my earnest call to the highest power, the Almighty, that is world-enfolding and all empowering. I have tried to solicit the grace of God through these creations,” she says. Amid all the different works of hers, one thing that comes out quite prominently is the lyrical rhythm in each. Lad attributes that rhythm to her disciplined mind.

“Whether it is painting, poetry or any other art form, creativity comes from not just a wild eye but a disciplined mind as well. Discipline brings rhythm. I love rhythm. Rhythm should exist everywhere, but it also comes from within — to achieve which I pray and chant,” she says.

An educationist by profession (she teaches at Army Public School, Noida), Lad says she is neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic about the future. “I believe in making the most of the present. This way my body and mind is always occupied with the some or the other creative thought,” she says. Now, isn’t that how each one of us should live — in the present!

