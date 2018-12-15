Aam Aadmi Party wants more posts in governing bodies of Delhi University

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After foraying into student politics a few years ago, the Aam Aadmi Party now plans to build a base among teachers by starting a new teachers’ wing soon. The Delhi government, which has been making strides in the field of school education by revamping government schools, has been lauded at international forums. According to party sources, a research scholar wing and a non-teaching staff wing will also be opened by the party. An official announcement in this regard is expected sometime next week.

After making the Chatra Yuva Sangarsh Samiti (CYSS) in 2015 which has fought student union elections in Delhi University, the party now plans are to increase its representation at forums like the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) and the Academic Council of DU.

The Delhi administration has been at loggerheads with DU in the past over the members of Governing Body in 21 colleges that are fully or partially funded by the Delhi government. Some of the colleges that are partially-funded by the government have stated that they would like to side with the varsity administration rather than the Delhi government.

Also, the election for the highest decision-making bodies of the Executive Council and Academic Council are slated to be held in February, in which AAP wants a better say. “The announcement in this regard is expected soon, the party is planning to start new wings of teacher and research scholars. Delhi government has done some very good work in the field of school education, now similar changes we hope to bring in higher education. Teachers and other staff have a very important role to play in this. If we have to fight election then we will do that to,” said CYSS’s student wing leader Sumit Yadav.

The student wing of the party has fought two student union elections since its inception but has failed to make an impact. Last year, the student wing joined forces with Left parties on the campus but still was not able to win any seats.