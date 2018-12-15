Delhi gears up for a North East Festival extravaganza

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Modern entertainment has become highly stimulating with its specialized technology-driven amusement choices. But this has also led to a systemic erosion of regional traditional art forms that are at a crossroads of survival. A glaring example of this neglect is the northeast region of India that scrambles to keep its ancient entertainment systems alive. Mukha Bhaona, a mask drama from Assam’s Majuli island, is one of these. Though an important aspect of the Vaishnavite culture of Assam, it has few takers outside the region. The North East Festival being held at DLF Place is a conscious effort to change this reality.

“Mukha Bhaona plays out stories from the Ramayana, performed by an all-male cast. The masks are hand-made by artists using organic colours,” says Vikram Rai Medhi, festival director. It is a dying art form, he rues, but international students visiting Majuli to learn more about it gives him a ray of hope.

The festival brings you folk songs by singer Tandra Roy, in addition to performances by Priyanka Bharali and Zubeen Garg. More importantly, it will host a session on bridging gaps by writer and social commentator Mayur Bora. “What trickles down in the media about the northeast is negative.

The region is replete with mystery and myth, intrigue and artistic imagination. We are warm and hospitable. We are a chilled out community that loves music and that’s why you’ll see so many youngsters playing the guitar,” says Medhi, who was born and raised in Assam but moved to Delhi for graduation.

Medhi spent a good part of his college days clearing misconceptions about the region. “The worst was being called a Chinky (a derogatory slang for Chinese),” he says. He doesn’t blame his peers for saying those things though as the geography of the region kept people out for very long.

“But things are changing how, thanks to better infrastructure, airports, and roads. Even northeastern food has begun to be assimilated into mainland food culture here. I hope people coming to the mall will stop by and allow us a chance to entertain them. After all, we too are a part of the big India happy family,” says Medhi.