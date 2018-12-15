Government plans two corridors to ease traffic in East Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In some good news for people in Mayur Vihar, an elevated six-lane corridor starting from East Delhi and ending at Mahamaya flyover on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was cleared on Friday.

Officials of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), an agency of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which looks into developmental projects, have given an environmental nod to the project.

Officials of the Noida Authority, the body which manages development work in the Noida portion of the National Capital Region (NCR) stated that work in this regard would start by next year. At an estimated cost of 650 crore the 5.5-km-long corridor would help ease traffic on the busy stretch.

The feasibility study for the elevated structure, from Mayur Vihar flyover near Chilla to Mahamaya flyover, along the Shahdara drain was carried out in 2013 and was presented for approval in UTTIPEC but could not be cleared because a no-objection certificate had not been issued by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Delhi, said a senior official.

In the same meeting, another bridge on the Yamuna River was also cleared near Kalindi Kunj on Sarita Vihar side. The Noida Authority has proposed a six-lane road passing over the Shahadra Drain and Yamuna River connected with approach roads and underpasses.

The project involves construction of a loop to pass the traffic coming from Noida to Jaitpur village via an Underpass towards Sarita Vihar. After completion of this project, traffic coming from Noida to Delhi will use this new six-lane road, while traffic moving in the opposite direction will use existing four lane road.