JNU teachers raise their concerns, admin ‘unaware’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To raise concerns on their rights being allegedly denied, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Friday met the university rector, who expressed ‘lack of knowledge and complete mystification’ when the concerns were placed, the group said in a statement. The Association said there has been a spate of coercive measures taken by the present administration against faculty members, such as blocking paperwork, and denial of leaves.

“The administration has gone so insensitive that they are blocking renewal of Central Government Health Scheme cards and even leaves to go for one’s own wedding,” it said in the statement. Stalling the processing of medical papers, it said, directly impacts their survival.

Earlier in the day, the JNUTA members met the rector to convey this “intimidation” of faculty by the administration.

“...We placed before him our anguish, and indeed our anger, at this punitive, vindictive, and dehumanising treatment meted out to colleagues. As might be expected, the rector expressed lack of knowledge and complete mystification when these concerns were placed before him. He asked us to provide names of concerned colleagues, so he could look into it,” the statement said. “We will no longer tolerate such exercises in heartless impunity, and shall call out every illegality and high handedness,” said JNUTA’s statement.