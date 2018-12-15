‘Life Series’ brings women into focus

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

His works express the joys of life. And his colour palette varies from intensely rich vibrant colours to muted hues, depending upon his mood at the particular moment in time when he created these. Artist Naval Kishore is not new to the world of art. He has had a series of exhibitions, in India and abroad and earned rich accolades from both art critics and connoisseurs alike.

His latest series of works, Life Series, on display at gallery Art Projects on MG Road, Delhi, deals with the microcosm of a womanly world. Portraying various aspects of a woman’s life — living, thinking, surviving, making progress, planning for goals in life — these mix media works on canvas somehow remind viewers to focus on each precious moment in the journey of their life.

“Each painting has its own life, its own world just like a person has. Each painting will give a viewer a very personal spiritual experience, which I hope will lead him/her to his/her universal understanding of human nature,” he says, a tad philosophically. Famous for his figurative works, Kishore has portrayed his figures in such a style that the underlying mood of the form has come out like a continued narrative, unfolding on the space.

Besides giving rein to a full view of the feminine forms, the artist has also included a subtle suggestiveness through the use of mask. Though the mask is held away from the main face, it is attractive enough to draw the attention of a viewer to itself.

Kishore has effortlessly combined reds and blues in each of his works that brings warmth and tranquillity to the canvas as if giving a message to combine physical existence with love, harmony and peace.

Isn’t this what we all need today?

