Delhi Minorities Commission to study ‘bias’ in prisons

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission will soon carry out a study on the prisons here to identify if the minorities suffer a bias in cases of imprisonment. Chairperson of the commission Zafarul Islam Khan on Friday confirmed the development and said the panel members recently visited Rohini jail and met prisoners from minority communities. “We will carry out a detailed study to find out why jails in the National Capital are overcrowded with minorities,” Khan said.

There are three prison complexes in New Delhi — Central jail Tihar, Mandoli prisons and jail complex at Rohini. Member of the commission Anastasiya Gill said, “We have noticed that prisons in Delhi are full of minorities. This is strange because of course jails are not meant for only minorities.”

Khan said the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) had carried a similar study which pointed out to an acute bias of the police for arresting them in some cases only because they belong to a particular community.