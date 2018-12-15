Road rage killing in Delhi's Acharya Niketan: Police say accused has 31 cases registered against him 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five days after a 21-year-old was shot and killed by a stranger in a case of road rage in East Delhi’s Acharya Niketan, the police on Friday said they had arrested the accused and that he had more than 30 criminal cases against him. On Sunday, Dinesh was shot to death by when he was outside an all-night departmental store. His bike reportedly brushed past an i20 car, which led to an altercation between him and the occupants.

“Things heated up and Yogesh picked up an iron rod from a construction site near him and smashed it into the side window of the car,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said, adding: “The accused immediately opened fire at him and fled from the spot.”

According to the police, Dinesh, who was a resident of Chilla Village, was shot at multiple times and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Next day, when the accused got to know about Yogesh’s death, he left the capital. “Within 48 hours, the accused was identified as Sidhant, who has over 33 criminal cases of armed robbery registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested on Thursday from Dasna, Ghaziabad in the same car with a pistol,” the officer said, adding he was also previously booked under the Gangster Act in UP.

A case under the Arms Act and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Sidhant, 35, who told police that he was working as a property dealer in Ghaziabad. On Sunday night, when the incident took place, he was meeting his old accomplice Pramod.