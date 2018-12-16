Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government plans to increase Contingency Fund amount in budget

According to officials privy to the development, this is being done keeping in mind the changing scenarios when different departments need some amount urgently for developmental projects.

Published: 16th December 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

Image of used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the coming budget session for financial year 2019-20, the Delhi government plans to increase the contingency fund amount from current Rs 10 crore to Rs 100 crore.

According to officials privy to the development, this is being done keeping in mind the changing scenarios when different departments need some amount urgently for developmental projects and in that case, Rs 10 crore is far too less.

This contingency fund is created for a situation when a department has the budget marked for the entire year depending on the past, present and future planned projects but in between some work needs urgent fund allocation but for the same is not available.

In such a scenario, the respective department seeks approval from the finance department, which can allot the required amount to the department in case of urgent need. Officials expressed happiness over the decision to increase contingncy fund by 10 times. They said they expect more financial help in the future.

Contingency Fund is created as an imprest account to meet some urgent or unforeseen expenditure of the government. This fund was constituted by the government under Article 267 of the Constitution of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Contingency Fund budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp