My daughter's rapists still alive, system has failed to deliver me justice: Nirbhaya's mother  

NEW DELHI: Six years after the brutal December 16, 2012 gangrape, the victim's mother here on Sunday questioned the law and order situation as to why her daughter's rapists weren't hanged more than a year after the Supreme Court had awarded death sentence to the convicts.

On May 5, 2017, the Supreme Court awarded death penalty to the convicts.

"Another year has passed. Absolutely nothing to say about the Supreme Court verdict, as the accused haven't been put to gallows as of now. I have been struggling, going from here to there, meeting people in the Centre, asking the state government but sadly I am completely clueless about the status of this case.

No wonder what the government plans to do I won't stop fighting till my daughter's rapists, her murderers aren't hanged. My fight is not just about getting Jyoti justice, it is for every girl, every woman in the country," Asha Devi told this newspaper during the Nirbhaya Chetna Diwas, organised here to pay tribute to her braveheart daughter Jyoti.

Questioning the law and order, she said nothing in the system had failed and stressed that the situation around safety of women was still the same.

"How many women in the country have to sacrifice their honour, their lives to change it now? Nothing has changed so far. I feel the law and order system has failed and nothing has changed but I don't wish to leave hope," she said.

Among many mothers who have joined Asha Devi in her fight, is 65-year-old Shiva Joshi, whose daughter Shikha, a model, died after she was found in a Mumbai flat with her throat slit in an alleged case of suicide.

"I lost my daughter three years back. She was killed by her molestor. I am here for this country's daughters," she said, while holding a placard, which questioned why the accused in the December 16 gangrape case weren't hanged.