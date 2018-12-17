AAP, Congress in talks for alliance in Delhi: Sources

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a meeting held among the opposition parties on December 9, it seems politics in Delhi has taken a sharp turn as a strategy has been made to give a tight competition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming general elections.

Sources privy to the matter claimed that efforts have been made to set an electoral tie-up between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), not just in Delhi but also for seats in Haryana and Punjab.

Both outfits will take a brawl against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a 4:3 formula in Delhi, 9:4 in Punjab and 7:3 in Haryana, leading to a total of 30 seats.

For this, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi has reportedly strategised to bring state units together on a common platform. The final stamp on the seat-sharing formula between AAP and Congress will entirely depend on the state units of Rahul Gandhi. However, AAP will share seats in Delhi according to its own terms, while the party may agree to compromise in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, the source added.

Kejriwal, who has always been outspoken against the Congress, now aware of the fact that he needs to stitch a coalition with the Opposition to give a befitting reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, while responding to a question on the possible alliance, Kejriwal had said: "The pair of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is extremely dangerous for the future of this country, if they come back in 2019 then nothing will survive and they will even transform the Constitution as per their will. Now, it is a duty of every citizen of the country to take a step to defeat this couple."

A few months ago, the AAP had approached the Congress for the alliance with a 5:2 formula in Delhi, which meant five seats for the AAP and two for the Congress. However, the coalition did not succeed as it was rejected by states units of the Congress.