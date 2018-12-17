Press Club of India elects its office-bearers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sakaal newspaper’s Chief of Bureau Anant Bagaitkar and Mohua Chatterjee from The Times of India were elected as the President and the Secretary-General respectively of the Press Club of India here on Sunday.

Dinesh Tewari of the Hindi daily Hindustan was elected as the Vice-President, Sanjay Singh of News 1 India as Joint Secretary and Neeraj Thakur of Kolkata TV as Treasurer.

Members of the Managing Committee of the club are: A U Asif (Chauthi Duniya), Afzal Imam (Nav Bharat), Arun Kumar Joshi (AIR), Gunjan Kumar (Amar Ujala), Jyotika Grover (DD NEWS), K V N S S Prakash (Eenadu), Kalyan Barooah (Assam Tribune), Mohit Dubey (News Nation), Namita Tewari (PTI), Prashanth M Nair (Deshabhimani), R V Moorthy (The Hindu), Rahil Chopra (Rajya Sabha TV), Sanjay Chowdhary (Aaj Tak), Shankar Kumar Anand (News 18), Sourjya Bhowmick (ET Now) and

Sujit Kumar Thakur (India Today).