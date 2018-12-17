Home Cities Delhi

Press Club of India elects its office-bearers

Dinesh Tewari of the Hindi daily Hindustan was elected as the Vice-President, Sanjay Singh of News 1 India as Joint Secretary and Neeraj Thakur of Kolkata TV as Treasurer.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

NDTV founder Prannoy Roy addresses a protest meeting at Press Club of India in New Delhi against the CBI raids on his news channel in an alleged financial fraud case. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sakaal newspaper’s Chief of Bureau Anant Bagaitkar and Mohua Chatterjee from The Times of India were elected as the President and the Secretary-General respectively of the Press Club of India here on Sunday.

Dinesh Tewari of the Hindi daily Hindustan was elected as the Vice-President, Sanjay Singh of News 1 India as Joint Secretary and Neeraj Thakur of Kolkata TV as Treasurer.

Members of the Managing Committee of the club are: A U Asif (Chauthi Duniya),  Afzal Imam (Nav Bharat),  Arun Kumar Joshi (AIR),  Gunjan Kumar (Amar Ujala),  Jyotika Grover (DD NEWS),   K V N S  S Prakash (Eenadu), Kalyan Barooah (Assam Tribune), Mohit Dubey (News Nation),  Namita Tewari (PTI), Prashanth M Nair (Deshabhimani), R V Moorthy (The Hindu), Rahil Chopra (Rajya Sabha TV),  Sanjay Chowdhary (Aaj Tak), Shankar Kumar Anand (News 18), Sourjya Bhowmick (ET Now) and
Sujit Kumar Thakur (India Today).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anant Bagaitkar Press Club of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp