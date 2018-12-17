Home Cities Delhi

Protesters heckle Arvind Kejriwal at public rally in Sonipat   

The AAP supremo accused the BJP government in the state of being behind the incident.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of protesters carrying banners of “DTC Bachao Andolan” allegedly tried to disrupt a public meeting held by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday.

The protesters were seated with AAP workers in the public meeting when they started raising slogans. Kejriwal, who has made multiple visits to Haryana this year to boost party’s prospects after it decided to contest next year’s polls, was talking about alleged neglect shown to martyrs’ families by successive governments when the incident occurred.

READ| Countdown of Modi govt's fall has begun: Arvind Kejriwal

The police later whisked away the protesters from the site. The AAP supremo accused the BJP government in the state of being behind the incident.

“We have gathered here to pay our respects to two martyrs (Yashvir and Anand Singh) from Haryana, we are here to talk about bad shape of schools and hospitals in Haryana, but the BJP is sending their supporters here to disrupt the meeting. This is nothing, but an insult to the martyrs,” Kejriwal said.As the protesters tried to disrupt the meeting, AAP’s Haryana unit chief Naveen Jaihind tried to stop them.
 “Have some shame, respect martyrs,” Jaihind said.

Referring to advertisements in newspapers, he said, “The advertisements say that after a gap of 52 years Haryana has got a CM belonging to the Punjabi community. If you commit a mistake today, then in another 60 years you will not get a Punjabi chief minister”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal “DTC Bachao Andolan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp