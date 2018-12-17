With art comes responsibility

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Kathak would not have been the same had the legendary dancer Shovana Narayan not used it as a wider canvas of expression thus adding various dimensions to it. Her latest production The Bhagwad: Ma Ganga Dhyayati, a ballet based on the mulling and bemoaning of Ma Ganga (mother of Bhishma Pitamah) over pollution of her pristine waters through human weaknesses that have constantly been exhibited since the periods of the Ramayan and the Mahabharat, all of which have risen due to polluted minds of mankind.

“Based on select verses from the Bhagwad Gita and expanded through episodes from the Mahabharata, the ballet seeks to explore the practice of virtue of abstention from greed, non-egoism, of eschewing pride, anger and desire for revenge, for they spell disaster in the long run as has been exhorted in the Holy Bhagwad Gita,” shares Narayan who found her inspiration for the production during a conversation with her NDC colleague, Rear Admiral S Kulshreshtha (retd) who spoke about the subject. It resonated with her as she is a firmly believes that our actions are a result of our polluted minds.

For Narayan, the basic concept and idea are quintessential. “It should touch my heart and when it does, it triggers expansion of the basic theme and its treatment.”As an artiste, she feels that art is a very potent medium of communication, for it is the medium that touches the heart instantly. “We as artistes are accountable to society as it has been exhorted in the opening chapters of the Natyashastra. Verses 17 and 18 of Chapter 1 of the Natyashastra states that the Fifth Veda namely the science of classical performing arts was created by Brahma so that through semi-historical tales (itihas), dance will conduce to duty (dharma) and wealth (artha) for it will contain good counsel and collection, will give guidance to people for their actions, and that people will stand enriched by the teachings of the scriptures (sutras). In other words, all our actions impact society in some way or the other,” shares Narayan.

Besides her own performances across the globe, she dedicates her time to teaching. “It is necessary to see that our future generation be humane, imbued with sensitivity and concern even in the midst of all opposing forces present in society today. Increasing violence in various parts of the country and across the globe should make us all reflect on what the future holds,” shares Narayan, who believes that the subtle messages that the medium of classical art sends out is that of cherishing humanity, creativity while nurturing human values.

Besides propagating and nurturing classical art forms with her performances and teachings, Narayan, for the last several decades has been insisting that classical art should become a part of the mainstream framework. “It is not necessary that everyone should learn how to dance and sing classical performing art but it is important and will be beneficial in the long run if there is an understanding and awareness of classical performing art for through it, one gets to know our own land’s philosophy and its history. It would help us all to have firm roots so that no little gush of wind uproots us and our sense of proportion,”

she adds.

(The production will be showcased today at Kamani Auditorium,7 pm onwards)