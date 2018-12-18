BJP leader Tajinder Bagga fasts to nail Kamal Nath in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is on an indefinite hunger strike in Tailak Vihar area of Delhi, where many victim families of 1984 anti-Sikh riots reside. Bagga’s prime target is Kamal Nath, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who is alleged to have led a mob outside Gurudwara Rakbganj, which butchered two people from the Sikh community to death.

“After the announcement of Kamal Nath as the chief minister there is a lot of anger in the Sikh community across the country. Despite being involved in the riots, Rahul Gandhi has made him the CM,” Bagga said.

Reacting to the charge, Nath said, “When I became the union minister in 1991 no one raised the issue. There is no case, FIR or charge-sheet against me.”