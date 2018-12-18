Home Cities Delhi

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga fasts to nail Kamal Nath in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Bagga’s prime target is Kamal Nath, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who is alleged to have led a mob outside Gurudwara Rakbganj, which butchered two Sikhs.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addresses a press conference after assuming office in Bhopal Monday Dec. 17 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is on an indefinite hunger strike in Tailak Vihar area of Delhi, where many victim families of 1984 anti-Sikh riots reside. Bagga’s prime target is Kamal Nath, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who is alleged to have led a mob outside Gurudwara Rakbganj, which butchered two people from the Sikh community to death.

“After the announcement of Kamal Nath as the chief minister there is a lot of anger in the Sikh community across the country. Despite being involved in the riots, Rahul Gandhi has made him the CM,” Bagga said.

Reacting to the charge, Nath said, “When I became the union minister in 1991 no one raised the issue. There is no case, FIR or charge-sheet against me.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga 1984 Sikh riots 1984 Anti-Sikh riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp