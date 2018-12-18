Celebrating young talent

By Express News Service

The ninth annual International Robotics Competition (IRC), held at Thyagaraj Stadium, saw the participation of over 1,500 students across the country in different age groups.

The competition by Avishkaar, was designed to drive students’ interest in science, technology, and mathematics. More than 350 teams submitted their innovations as part of the Avishkaar Makeathon 2018. The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar was declared winner in the junior group.

In Middle category, The Shri Ram School, Moulsari won the competition while in the senior category, Science Club, Government Multipurpose Higher Secondary School, Bilaspur was declared winner. The Shri Ram School, Moulsari was also declared the overall winner in ‘Avishkaar Makeathon’. They made spectacles with sensor for blind people.