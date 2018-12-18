‘Clay’s the base of our existence’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

A firm believer in the fact that a potter forever remains grounded as he/ she works with clay all the time, Meena Vohra is an inspiration not only for most her generation but many younger to her. The septuagenarian potter, with her active lifestyle, enthuses one and all with her infectious charm. Last month, Vohra exhibited her creative genius at India Habitat Centre through her show, Bhatti Ka Romance.

She is now busy preparing for her next exhibition. For the life she is living today, Vohra credits her daughter as it was she who pushed her to quit the teaching job and follow her dreams. Excerpts from an interview:

One word that best describes your style…

Soulful.

Biggest challenge you face professionally...

I keep getting different ideas and at times, it is difficult to channelise them or come to inclusion to what I want to make.

One unique thing about you and your art…

I have experienced true meditative happiness in pottery and people have told me that my pottery in their homes brings in positivity and peace.

Your definition of success…

Being in bliss — while creating and also after the product is ready.

Best thing about being a potter…

A potter is always grounded as she/ he is working with clay. Isn’t clay the base of our existence?

Do you decide beforehand on what you want to make?

No. I let clay guide me. I go with the flow and don’t get unduly stressed.

What time of the day do you like to indulge in pottery? Is your energy different during different times of the day or night?

From early morning till before sunset. Energy depends on ones state of mind too.

Where in the world do you get genuine art connoisseurs; people who understand art?

Everywhere. Genuine ones are those who are simple and not materialistic in their approach towards life.

What is Meena Vohra doing when she is not doing pottery?

I am certified Laughter Yoga teacher. I practice Laughter Yoga every day with a bunch of 70 people in my area. I also organize Humjoli meet-ups once a month; Humjoli is a meeting platform for the senior citizens. Plus, I also conduct pottery courses.

Anything you would want to share with our readers?

Learn an art form. Don’t depend on children for life’s basics. Be busy and happy and try to give back to the society. Nurture your relationships, and, above all, laugh a lot.