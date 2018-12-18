Delhi’s new slum policy raises hopes

By Express News Service

With the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) last week approving an in situ slum redevelopment policy, the authorities believe that the process will be streamlined for the city’s redevelopment projects.

“Slum rehabilitation is a challenge for any government. The most difficult part is to replace existing residents and dealing with encroachment. I think with the new policy, there will be a good deal of progress,” a senior official from the Ministry of Urban Development told TMS.

A classic example of a project gone wrong is Kathputli colony. Announced by in 2009, the project was given to Raheja Developers to develop about 13 acres under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The developer had to construct 2,800 houses, but the project was stuck for years due to a lack of consensus between DDA and residents who refused moving to transit camps. The new policy allows slum clusters on DDA land to be auctioned to developers who will build flats for the inhabitants.

The developers will be allowed to sell a portion of the flats on the open market and commercially use some portion of the land. Another change is that it will now be the developer’s responsibility to either arrange rented accommodation or provide a rent amount to the original residents, with DDA having no role in that. Officials also claim that they have taken into account learnings from the Mumbai slum rehabilitation programme. While experts say more clarity is still needed, they agree that things will now start moving faster.

“The model works both for the developer and the slum dwellers. Just few clarifications and strict timelines need to be enforced,” a town planner with the Delhi Development Authority said. There are 675 JJ Bastis in Delhi, out of which 333 are on DDA land. The centre is planning to redevelop all these under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. The Delhi government has already requested the Governor to hand over the project to them, claiming that they can deliver it within three years.