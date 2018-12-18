Home Cities Delhi

Firm working at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel's engineering wing in the dock

 Under the ‘Operation Minimum Wage’, the labour department has been running a campaign since December 10 in Delhi to instill the new minimum wages announced by the Delhi government. 

Published: 18th December 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Taj Palace Hotel Delhi (Official photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Monday ordered an inquiry against the company which works in the engineering wing of the hotel Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri here. Under the ‘Operation Minimum Wage’, the labour department has been running a campaign since December 10 in Delhi to instill the new minimum wages announced by the Delhi government. 

“A team of the labour department has found irregularities in paying the minimum wages to people working in Taj Palace’s engineering wing. Looking at these issues, the department has asked the Taj management to reach with all the relevant papers at the respective labour office to join investigation,” said Rai. 

Under the campaign, the department visited 103 establishments since its beginning and found criminal negligence at four companies against whom police cases have been registered along with the investigation by the labour department.

