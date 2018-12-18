For security of girls, Delhi L-G orders cops to increase visibility around schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to increase the sense of security among girls and children in the National Capital, the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday ordered the Delhi Police, Delhi Commission for Women and other stake holders to increase visibility around schools and colleges. Baijal, chaired a meeting of the task force on women safety, directed the transport department to expedite installation of emergency button in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses connected with the Delhi Police Headquarters.

Looking at the increasing number of crimes involving students in schools, in the meeting it was also decided that the Directorate of Education (DOE) will take feedback from former students and former teachers to address any security deficiency in schools. L-G also instructed for deployment of more female Civil Defence Volunteer (CDVs)/Guards in schools to instill sense of security among the girl students.

"He also stressed that the audit of private security guards deployed in various schools be made on a regular basis to ensure safety and security of girl students,” said an official statement released by the L-G.

After the recent episode where nine girls went missing from a shelter home, social welfare department has been asked to conduct a third party audit of all the children homes as well as shelter homes under their jurisdiction to ensure safety and security of the inmates.

The Delhi police has been given the task of “Regular inspections be made by officers in schools to identify and address security deficiencies in schools and this will be done to obtain feedback from students, teachers, ex-students and ex-teachers to make reforms for the betterment of schools as well as students.”

