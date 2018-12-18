Home Cities Delhi

For security of girls, Delhi L-G orders cops to increase visibility around schools

After the recent episode where nine girls went missing from a shelter home, social welfare department has been asked to conduct a third party audit of all the children homes as well as shelter homes.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to increase the sense of security among girls and children in the National Capital, the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday ordered the Delhi Police, Delhi Commission for Women and other stake holders to increase visibility around schools and colleges. Baijal, chaired a meeting of the task force on women safety, directed the transport department to expedite installation of emergency button in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses connected with the Delhi Police Headquarters. 

Looking at the increasing number of crimes involving students in schools, in the meeting it was also decided that the Directorate of Education (DOE) will take feedback from former students and former teachers to address any security deficiency in schools. L-G also instructed for deployment of more female Civil Defence Volunteer (CDVs)/Guards in schools to instill sense of security among the girl students.

"He also stressed that the audit of private security guards deployed in various schools be made on a regular basis to ensure safety and security of girl students,” said an official statement released by the L-G.

After the recent episode where nine girls went missing from a shelter home, social welfare department has been asked to conduct a third party audit of all the children homes as well as shelter homes under their jurisdiction to ensure safety and security of the inmates.

The Delhi police has been given the task of “Regular inspections be made by officers in schools to identify and address security deficiencies in schools and this will be done to obtain feedback from students, teachers, ex-students and ex-teachers to make reforms for the betterment of schools as well as students.”  

Baijal’s directions

  • Expedite installation of emergency button in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses connected with the Delhi Police Headquarters

  • Deploy more female guards, civil defence volunteer in schools to instill sense of security among the girl students

  • Third party audit of all children and shelter homes

  • Regular inspections be made by officers in schools to identify and address security deficiencies

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Baijal womens safety safety for women in Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp