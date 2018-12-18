Murder charges framed against ‘obsessed’ Army Major

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday framed murder charges against an Army Major for allegedly killing another officer’s wife he was ‘obsessed with’ and for destroying evidence in the case.Charges against Major Nikhil Handa are under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused pleaded not guilty.

The court has fixed the matter for January 19, when it will start recording the prosecution’s evidence.

In the charge sheet, the Delhi police had alleged that it was a pre-planned murder. It had claimed that a night before the incident, the accused had watched various videos on ‘YouTube’ on how to kill someone, which indicates his intention to murder the woman. The police claimed that the accused was “obsessed” with his fellow officer’s wife and wanted to marry her.

Major Handa, who is married with two kids, knew the women and her husband, also a Major in the Army, since 2015 when both of them were posted in Nagaland.Handa was arrested in June from Meerut. The woman’s body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Initially, the police was informed that a woman had died in an accident. The accused had allegedly run a car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident, the police had alleged.

The case

Major Handa, who is married with two kids, knew the women and her husband, also a Major in the Army. Handa was arrested in June from Meerut. The woman’s body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area. The accused had allegedly run a car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident.