Home Cities Delhi

Murder charges framed against ‘obsessed’ Army Major

 A Delhi court on Monday framed murder charges against an Army Major for allegedly killing another officer’s wife he was ‘obsessed with’ and for destroying evidence in the case.

Published: 18th December 2018 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Monday framed murder charges against an Army Major for allegedly killing another officer’s wife he was ‘obsessed with’ and for destroying evidence in the case.Charges against Major Nikhil Handa are under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused pleaded not guilty.

The court has fixed the matter for January 19, when it will start recording the prosecution’s evidence.
In the charge sheet, the Delhi police had alleged that it was a pre-planned murder. It had claimed that a night before the incident, the accused had watched various videos on ‘YouTube’ on how to kill someone, which indicates his intention to murder the woman. The police claimed that the accused was “obsessed” with his fellow officer’s wife and wanted to marry her.

Major Handa, who is married with two kids, knew the women and her husband, also a Major in the Army, since 2015 when both of them were posted in Nagaland.Handa was arrested in June from Meerut. The woman’s body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Initially, the police was informed that a woman had died in an accident. The accused had allegedly run a car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident, the police had alleged.

The case

Major Handa, who is married with two kids, knew the women and her husband, also a Major in the Army. Handa was arrested in June from Meerut. The woman’s body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area. The accused had allegedly run a car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Major Nikhil Handa Army Major

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp