Pollution control body asks 13 agencies in Delhi-NCR to clear social media complaints within 24 hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In notices to 13 enforcement agencies in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed them to address complaints of the public on pollution-related activities within 24 hours and submit weekly report on the actions taken.

Separate notices were shot to three municipal corporations and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in the city, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport department, Delhi Traffic Police, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and pollution control boards of neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The pollution watchdog asked the agencies to address the complaints received on social media in the minimum possible time “but not later than 24 hours of receiving the complaint.” CPCB chairperson SPS Parihar asked them to acknowledge and inform action taken on the issue to the complainant with a copy to CPCB, via the same media through which complaint was received. The CPCB had on November 1 put up guidelines for the public to file complaints of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on its social media page, official website and through its ‘Sameer’ mobile app.

The agencies have also been directed to submit weekly report on action taken on social media every Monday before 2 pm. Directing the authorities to ensure immediate nomination of another officer in case of change of duty of nodal officer, the CPCB has also sought compliance of the directions within three days.

The CPCB had last month directed public and enforcement agencies to immediately join social media platforms on which citizens can lodge their complaints on pollution directly, noting that actions of these bodies have been “inadequate”.

Keeping a tab on pollution

The CPCB on November 1 put up guidelines for the public to file complaints of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on its social media page, official website and through its ‘Sameer’ mobile app. CPCB had last month directed public and enforcement agencies to join social media platforms.