Home Cities Delhi

Pollution control body asks 13 agencies in Delhi-NCR to clear social media complaints within 24 hours

The CPCB had on November 1 put up guidelines for the public to file complaints of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on its social media page, official website and through its ‘Sameer’ mobile app. 

Published: 18th December 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution-Photo

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In notices to 13 enforcement agencies in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed them to address complaints of the public on pollution-related activities within 24 hours and submit weekly report on the actions taken.

Separate notices were shot to three municipal corporations and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in the city, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport department, Delhi Traffic Police, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and pollution control boards of neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. 

The pollution watchdog asked the agencies to address the complaints received on social media in the minimum possible time “but not later than 24 hours of receiving the complaint.” CPCB chairperson SPS Parihar asked them to acknowledge and inform action taken on the issue to the complainant with a copy to CPCB, via the same media through which complaint was received. The CPCB had on November 1 put up guidelines for the public to file complaints of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on its social media page, official website and through its ‘Sameer’ mobile app. 

The agencies have also been directed to submit weekly report on action taken on social media every Monday before 2 pm. Directing the authorities to ensure immediate nomination of another officer in case of change of duty of nodal officer, the CPCB has also sought compliance of the directions within three days.

The CPCB had last month directed public and enforcement agencies to immediately join social media platforms on which citizens can lodge their complaints on pollution directly, noting that actions of these bodies have been “inadequate”.

Keeping a tab on pollution
The CPCB on November 1 put up guidelines for the public to file complaints of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on its social media page, official website and through its ‘Sameer’ mobile app. CPCB had last month directed public and enforcement agencies to join social media platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi pollution pollution Central Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp