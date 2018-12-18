Women and Child Development ministry calls for correctional measures at Swadhar Grehs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry has written to all the chief secretaries in the country directing them to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at Swadhar Grehs and ensure proper care of women. The development comes in the wake of reports of torture and lack of medical aid at such shelter homes.

WCD Secretary Rakesh Srivastava said, “Outsiders, men should not be allowed inside these homes especially after the evening. Moreover, these approved homes should be located in accessible areas so that the women do not have to travel to remote locations.”

Recently, National Commission for Women-led inspections at Swadhar Grehs in West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh found physical torture and no medical facilities for HIV patients. Women’s commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma proposed introduction of a system like regularly uploading the data of inmates on the WCD website.

(with agency inputs)