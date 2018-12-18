Home Cities Delhi

Women and Child Development ministry calls for correctional measures at Swadhar Grehs

Recently, National Commission for Women-led inspections at Swadhar Grehs in West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh found physical torture and no medical facilities for HIV patients.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

shelter home

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry has written to all the chief secretaries in the country directing them to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at Swadhar Grehs and ensure proper care of women. The development comes in the wake of reports of torture and lack of medical aid at such shelter homes. 

WCD Secretary Rakesh Srivastava said, “Outsiders, men should not be allowed inside these homes especially after the evening. Moreover, these approved homes should be located in accessible areas so that the women do not have to travel to remote locations.”

Recently, National Commission for Women-led inspections at Swadhar Grehs in West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh found physical torture and no medical facilities for HIV patients. Women’s commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma proposed introduction of a system like regularly uploading the data of inmates on the WCD website.          

(with agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women and Child Development CCTV shelter homes Swadhar Greh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp