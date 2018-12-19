Home Cities Delhi

Curriculum on corporate skills at Delhi government schools on anvil

The curriculum will be based on a four-fold framework — inspire through stories and case studies of entrepreneurial journeys, etc.

Published: 19th December 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After ‘happiness’ and ‘cleanliness’ curriculum, the Delhi government will now launch a special curriculum from the next session in its schools to motivate students to become entrepreneurs.

The ‘entrepreneurship curriculum’ will train the secondary and senior secondary students, from Class 9 to 12 before they start college. Explaining the rationale behind this curriculum at the first convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said, “We need to instill confidence among our children in school right from the beginning of secondary education that after completing their education, they should aspire to be job givers and not job seekers”.

The curriculum will be based on a four-fold framework — inspire through stories and case studies of entrepreneurial journeys, educate through self-designed micro research, involve through local community, and facilitate by supporting in developing ideas into projects.

Sisodia said, “Barring few exceptions, once the child completes elementary schooling and joins the secondary class, his entire orientation, which is largely shaped by the teachers and parents, is to secure good marks in exams, get admission in a good college and get a job with decent pay package after completing education. This is considered a trajectory of success and anyone who either secures less marks or fails to join college or fails to secure a job is deemed as unsuccessful.”

“If our schools and colleges continue to churn out batches of students who are going to join the queue with the mindset of job seekers we will soon be left with very small number of job givers,” he added. The minister has directed the education secretary to set up a high powered working group having senior faculties from SCERT/DIET, principals and individuals having domain expertise.

Delhi government schools Manish Sisodia

