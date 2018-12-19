Home Cities Delhi

Anissa Batra murder: HC seeks police response on accused husband’s bail plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Delhi police’s response on the bail plea filed by the accused husband of flight attendant Anissa Batra, who committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her house in July. Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar, however, said that he had “no clue” about the court order. “We haven’t received any such order as of now. We can speak about it only after we get it and only once our reply is ready,” he said. 

He added that he was not in a position to comment on the investigation process in general.
Anissa’s husband Mayank Singhvi was taken into police custody on July 16 after her family accused him of abetment. Earlier in the day, Justice Mukta Gupta issued a notice to the Delhi Police, asking it to file a status report in the matter. The court listed the matter for hearing on January 14.

Anissia (39), who was married to Mayank for two years, worked with a German airline. She is alleged to have jumped off the terrace of her house in Panchsheel Park in south Delhi on July 13. The court took on record a portion of the transcript of WhatsApp conversations between Mayank and his mother-in-law. On November 20, the high court granted bail to Mayank’s parents, saying the elderly couple were primarily accused of instigating their son against her and not of demanding dowry.

Anissia’s family alleged that her husband physically abused her and often demanded money. The family claimed before the trial court that her death was not suicide but murder. Before jumping off the terrace, Anissia sent a message to her husband saying she would kill herself, police had said earlier. 

Mayank, a software engineer in Gurugram, told police that they had “compatibility issues” and often fought with each other. They had an argument on the day of the incident as well, after which she jumped off the terrace, police said.The victim’s family submitted a written complaint to the police on June 27, saying Mayank would be responsible if anything happens to their daughter.

Under investigation 
Anissa’s husband Mayank Singhvi, a software engineer in Gurugram, was taken into police custody on July 16 after her family accused him of abetment

