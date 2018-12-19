Home Cities Delhi

Monuments through a glass prism

The graceful domes of monuments in India have been captured in oil many times but Tauseef Khan adds another layer of perception to the image.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tauseef Khan

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

The graceful domes of monuments in India have been captured in oil many times but Tauseef Khan adds another layer of perception to the image. In his canvasses, the architecture is tactile, hyper-real and vivid, but shaped in places through the glass of a wine goblet. His works remind you of a truth we all tend to overlook: each and everything we see is our perception of its reality. Excerpts from an interview: 

The first time you felt the urge to express yourself through this medium…
I started visiting art shows at a very young age. At that time I looked at my visits as an outing, never realizing that it would become my calling one day.

What made you choose an unconventional subject like merging monuments and glass?  
My paintings are about how we view history through the prism of today; how it is constantly shifting and changing according to our contemporary perspective. The wine glasses are a metaphor for society; how the people we know and come in contact with affect our perception of the world and our past. I was born and raised in Delhi so Mughal-era monuments are personal memories for me. 

One word that best describes your style. 
Illusion

The biggest challenge you face professionally.
Preparing a composition. I travel all the time in search of the right spark for an inspiration. My heart remains restless until I reach such a composition. But there is no correct composition as such, so I keep searching for more, and creating more. I enjoy this journey.

One unique thing about you and your art.
Transparency. My works invite people to draw their own opinion.

Success to you is…
Shows at international levels; diverse viewership and critiques.

What is the best thing about being an artist?
An artist becomes immortal through his works. The works aren’t referred to by their individual names but by the name of the artist.

Who has been the most inspirational person in your life and why? 
My father. He loves antiques and period objects. I have got this passion for heritage from him only.

Your favourite artist?
Anish Kapoor

