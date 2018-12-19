Home Cities Delhi

Recreating grandeur of heritage jewellery

The pieces signify the flawless integration of heritage and new-age jewellery, perfectly blending the elements of design, innovation and magic, recreating their eternal grandeur.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Carrying forward over half-a-decade of legacy in heralding jewellery trends, Atul Jewellers created nostalgia as designers of the finest jewellery collection at their new store in Defence Colony, New Delhi on Monday with the launch of their new collection, the Heritage Jewellery and Estate Collection. 
The collection will remain on display till December 20. Celebrity jewellery designer Neelam Kothari Soni is among the participating designers.

The pieces signify the flawless integration of heritage and new-age jewellery, perfectly blending the elements of design, innovation and magic, recreating their eternal grandeur. The collection brings to life iconic pieces of collectable jewellery, unique gemstones and masterpieces of artisans, original antique jewellery from royal families and Estate collection. 

“I couldn’t have asked a better person to collaborate with. Atul Jewellers captures the essence of heritage as well as fine jewellery. And we, at Neelam Jewels, make high-end jewellery as well as other fun jewellery pieces like cocktail rings, party wear and bridal wear,” says Soni. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
collectable jewellery Neelam Kothari Soni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp