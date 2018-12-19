Recreating grandeur of heritage jewellery

By Express News Service

Carrying forward over half-a-decade of legacy in heralding jewellery trends, Atul Jewellers created nostalgia as designers of the finest jewellery collection at their new store in Defence Colony, New Delhi on Monday with the launch of their new collection, the Heritage Jewellery and Estate Collection.

The collection will remain on display till December 20. Celebrity jewellery designer Neelam Kothari Soni is among the participating designers.

The pieces signify the flawless integration of heritage and new-age jewellery, perfectly blending the elements of design, innovation and magic, recreating their eternal grandeur. The collection brings to life iconic pieces of collectable jewellery, unique gemstones and masterpieces of artisans, original antique jewellery from royal families and Estate collection.

“I couldn’t have asked a better person to collaborate with. Atul Jewellers captures the essence of heritage as well as fine jewellery. And we, at Neelam Jewels, make high-end jewellery as well as other fun jewellery pieces like cocktail rings, party wear and bridal wear,” says Soni.