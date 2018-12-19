Three friends held for murder of tattoo artist in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than a week after a tattoo artist went missing in the Capital, the police, on Tuesday, said they have arrested three of his friends for killing the 22-year-old over a money-related issue.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said that Babloo, the tattoo artist, was found dead by his brother and neighbours on a vacant plot close to his home in east Delhi’s Patparganj. His body had several external injuries and his throat was slit. He went missing on December 10.

The officer said that three of his close friends and neighbours — Bobby (27), Prashant Mishra (25) and Ankit Sharma (19) — who were last seen with him, were questioned.“Initially, they said that they met him in the evening after which he went off somewhere without telling them.”

The expert team sensed they were lying, as Bobby was nursing an injury inflicted by a sharp object. “He couldn’t explain the injury and it made our men suspicious. Ultimately, they broke down and confessed to committing the crime,” the officer said.

“Prashant, who is a stockbroker, had lent him some money which he refused to pay back. The other two also had issues with him over money matters. They were all drug addicts. They carefully planned to kill him by luring him into the abandoned plot on the pretext of a party,” the officer said.