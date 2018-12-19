Home Cities Delhi

UP resident wanted for murder, car lifting arrested 

Hailing from Sambhal in UP, 27-year-old Saddam Hussain alias Damu, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A man wanted in many cases of auto-lifting and a sensational murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Gajraula, was arrested in the city on Tuesday. Hailing from Sambhal in UP, 27-year-old Saddam Hussain alias Damu, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

The police nabbed him from near Max hospital, Patparganj at 10.15pm on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police PS Kushwah said that Hussain was involved in the murder of a Kanpur man in July 2015.“A woman named Isha asked her boyfriend Santosh Diwakar to come to Gajraula. When Santosh came to meet her, she, along with another boyfriend named Iftikar and his associates — Saddam, Saalim and Faisal — shot Santosh dead,” the officer said. Hussain has also admitted to his role in the theft of a Hyundai Creta in the Janakpuri area, with his cohorts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saddam Hussain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp