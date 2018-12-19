UP resident wanted for murder, car lifting arrested 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man wanted in many cases of auto-lifting and a sensational murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Gajraula, was arrested in the city on Tuesday. Hailing from Sambhal in UP, 27-year-old Saddam Hussain alias Damu, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

The police nabbed him from near Max hospital, Patparganj at 10.15pm on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police PS Kushwah said that Hussain was involved in the murder of a Kanpur man in July 2015.“A woman named Isha asked her boyfriend Santosh Diwakar to come to Gajraula. When Santosh came to meet her, she, along with another boyfriend named Iftikar and his associates — Saddam, Saalim and Faisal — shot Santosh dead,” the officer said. Hussain has also admitted to his role in the theft of a Hyundai Creta in the Janakpuri area, with his cohorts.