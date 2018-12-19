Home Cities Delhi

Year-old policy on rare diseases fund binned by Centre  

The Centre, in its affidavit, also expressed inability to spare `100 crore for the scheme. 

Published: 19th December 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A year after first announcing that a special fund of Rs100 crore was being set up to help children suffering from rare diseases, the Centre has now taken a U-turn and is calling its own policy “un-implementable”.In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court last week, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases was framed and notified without “proper consultations” and was “wrongly” clubbed under the National Health Mission (NHM) — a health project for primary- and secondary-level care.

The Centre, in its affidavit, also expressed inability to spare Rs100 crore for the scheme. 
Diseases that have low prevalence — less than 1 in a population of 1,000, according to WHO definition — are classified as rare. They include genetic and degenerative diseases that are often chronic, debilitating, life-threatening and often result in some form of handicap.

“Our affidavit dated March 14, 2018 stated that Rs100 crore corpus has been created under NHM, but no such corpus was created under the NHM. This occurred under an honest mistaken belief that the funds under the NHM could be earmarked,” said the affidavit — signed by health secretary Preeti Sudan — submitted to the apex court.

The affidavit said a new sub-committee had been set up to “re-frame” the policy and till then, needy patients only from ‘Below Poverty Line’ families will be aided financially through Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi, a Central fund to help poor patients. The affidavit was filed in a case where parents of a child who died of a rare disease took on the Centre for not providing any financial relief. When contacted, Sudan refused to comment saying the matter was “sub judice”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rare Diseases National Health Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp