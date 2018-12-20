AAP launches public connect campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is planning to snatch all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital currently held by rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has claimed that more than 75,000 people are happy with the current government. Delhi convener and cabinet minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday stated that a door-to-door campaign started by the party on December 14 got a great response.

During this campaign, we have been giving out forms to people with a few questions about the seven MPs of the BJP. Are they happy with the BJP government’s work? Have any of the MPs come to visit you after elections? such are the issues we are raising. On the other hand, we are asking about the AAP government’s work,” said Rai.

In order to build ground support for the party in the approaching elections the Kejriwal-led party has set up teams at all the election offices in each district. These teams will mostly be used to spread the word about the policies of the government in power and the failures of the BJP government and the MPs. AAP till now has announced in-charges- for five of the seven seats that will go to elections next year in March. The party plans to announce candidates for these seats at a later date.