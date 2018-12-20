Home Cities Delhi

AAP launches public connect campaign

Delhi convener and cabinet minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday stated that a door-to-door campaign started by the party on December 14 got a great response.

Published: 20th December 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

AAP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is planning to snatch all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital currently held by rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has claimed that more than 75,000 people are happy with the current government. Delhi convener and cabinet minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday stated that a door-to-door campaign started by the party on December 14 got a great response.

During this campaign, we have been giving out forms to people with a few questions about the seven MPs of the BJP. Are they happy with the BJP government’s work? Have any of the MPs come to visit you after elections? such are the issues we are raising. On the other hand, we are asking about the AAP government’s work,” said Rai.   

In order to build ground support for the party in the approaching elections the Kejriwal-led party has set up teams at all the election offices in each district. These teams will mostly be used to spread the word about the policies of the government in power and the failures of the BJP government and the MPs. AAP till now has announced in-charges- for five of the seven seats that will go to elections next year in March. The party plans to announce candidates for these seats at a later date. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp