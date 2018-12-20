Home Cities Delhi

Activist urges PM Modi to host ‘Mann ki Baat’ on drunk-driving menace

The festive month of December is also the time when drinking and driving is at its peak, which often results in road accidents and deaths.

Published: 20th December 2018 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The festive month of December is also the time when drinking and driving is at its peak, which often results in road accidents and deaths. In view of this, activist Prince Singhal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on highlighting perils of drinking and driving during Christmas and New Year’s eve.​

Singhal, founder of Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD), appealed to the prime minister to host his monthly programme on the adverse impacts of this menace on the roads. “Our Hon.

Prime Minister has made radio a very successful tool in reaching out to the common man, especially the youth, and engaging with them on various relevant issues and that is what made me to write to him on addressing the issue of drinking and driving during the festive season when drunk driving is at its peak or as part of road safety week. His impactful appeal will help save innocent lives at all India level,” he said. 

In a recent survey done by CADD, it had found that people in the age group of 18 to 25 years have easy access to alcohol in Delhi at liquor vends, bars, pubs, and restaurants without even being asked to furnish age proof. 

Singhal added, “As an activist who has been working towards prevention of drunk-driving tragedies and creating awareness on the issue for the last 18 years, I am sure that PM Modi’s message reaches out to the general public on why drinking and driving should be avoided at all costs so that no family’s New Year is marred with tragedies.”

