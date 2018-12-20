Home Cities Delhi

Centre, AAP government told to file response over ban on furnace oil, pet coke in Delhi

The petitioner has claimed that increasing the upper limit would lead to rise in amount of pollutants released into the environment by such industries.

Published: 20th December 2018 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the detrimental effect of usage of petcoke, a PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court alleging that though Delhi banned use of furnace oil and pet coke in 1996, these continued to be used in the NCR by aluminum industries, cement factories, dyeing units, paper mills, brick kilns and ceramic manufacturers.

Taking note of the plea, Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL which claimed use of petroleum coke with sulphur content of more than 1.2 per cent by industries. 

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao also issued notice to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), its subordinate bodies in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, as well as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seeking their replies to the plea which claimed that use of petroleum coke (pet coke) of higher sulphur content than 1.2 per cent makes the ambient air quality “toxic” and was “harmful for human beings”.

READ | People, not industries, are more important: Supreme Court on pollution by pet coke

The petition by the city resident Vinay Kumar Dubey has said that even as the Environment Ministry put restrictions on import of pet coke into NCR due to the high pollution levels here, recently BIS allowed use of pet coke with suplhur content of up to 3.5 per cent by aluminum industries and the CPCB and Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) concurred with the decision without first carrying out a scientific study of the impact. 

The petitioner has claimed that increasing the upper limit would lead to rise in amount of pollutants released into the environment by such industries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pet coke furnace oil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp