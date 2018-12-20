Delhi Metro opens Twitter account to keep commuters updated

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) launched its official Twitter handle on Thursday with an update informing commuters about technical snags on its Blue Line.

The Metro said it will soon open accounts on Instagram and Facebook too to keep the commuters updated about its functioning.

"DMRC is now on Twitter. Let us keep in touch. Your feedback will help us serve you better."

Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director#DelhiMetro #DelhiMetroOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/wjz5GG9aTV — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 20, 2018

Commuters often complain that they are kept in the dark during technical breakdowns, leaving them stranded at stations on in train coaches for a long time.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC, said: "The Twitter handle is - @officialDMRC. Through the handle, Delhi Metro shall endeavour to provide updates about Delhi Metro's functioning."