Delhi University planning online entrance exams

The Delhi University is also mulling whether the entrance exam can be outsourced to the National Testing Agency.

Delhi University (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University may soon introduce online entrance examination starting the next session, according to officials. Earlier this year, the university’s admissions committee met where it was decided on starting online entrance exams. According to officials, the proposal was put forward by the Department of Commerce. 

However, some members expressed their reservation on the issue as this would pose as a challenge to students who are not well-versed with computers. Some faculty members have also expressed their concerns that this would lead to an increased cost of conducting exams.  Some others have supported the move saying it will help students who do not meet the cut-offs to fulfil their dream of studying at the varsity.

Officials said it has been decided the university would hold both offline and online entrance exams.
“If the entire system shifts to online, it would pose as a major challenge to students to lower economic stratum who do not have access to computers or are in areas where there is no uninterrupted internet network. Even though students appear for online entrance exams, eventually they have to take to the traditional pen and paper while appearing for their exams after gaining admission,” said a second-year student of History at Ramjas college.

Subhang Dhingra,  a student of commerce at Hansraj college, said, “This is a welcome move. I think this will benefit students.”

The Delhi University is also mulling over to outsource the admission exams to the National Testing Agency. However, a final call has not been taken on it and the university will bring out a notification on it later.

Some faculty members have expressed reservations about the plan saying it will lead to an increase in the cost of conducting exams and will also put students who are not well-versed with computers at a disadvantage. A former member of the Admissions Committee of the varsity said the time is quite limited for working out the modules. 

“The office of the Dean, Students’ Welfare has got new members this year in place of members who had been there for close to 10 years. They should at least be given time to understand the process of admission for a year,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University will be holding online entrance exams in May 2019 — a  move which the students’ union has criticised and labelled as a “scam”. 

