DUSU vice-president Shakti Singh takes ‘unofficial’ charge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Vice President Shakti Singh has taken over as its president after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)’s Sunny Chillar challenging the election of former president Ankiv Baisoya, members of the ABVP said on Wednesday.

“Shakti Singh is yet to take oath. We are waiting for the university to issue a notice. Till then, he will sit in office and unofficially handle the job,” said and ABVP worker.

On Tuesday, Justice Yogesh Khanna dismissed Chillar’s plea which challenged the election of Baisoya alleging that he had used forged documents to secure his admission in DU. According to the Lyngdoh Committee Guidelines, which are applicable to the DUSU polls, “In the event of the office of any major post of office bearer falling vacant within two months of elections, re-elections should be conducted; otherwise the vice-president may be promoted.”

NSUI National Incharge Ruchi Gupta said DU was dragging its feet. “DU Administration was working with the ABVP. They deliberately took a very long time. When you have identified that this guy is a hoax, you should have cancelled his nomination before the date of scrutiny,” she said.
 

Degree row
DU scrapped the admission of DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya on November 14 after confirmation from Thiruvalluvar University that his degree was fake.

