Get blown away by Dey’s hand-sculpted glass art pieces

Ayesha Singh

There is nothing as fragile as glass, one would think. But there is. It’s emotions. This, we realise immediately upon entering the massive industrial warehouse on a secluded patch of road in Chattarpur farm area in Delhi. Inside, a tribe of men have made a life of playing with fire. In the middle of their frenzied movement, stands the catalyst to their fuel — a petite women, Reshmi Dey, whose size is nothing to go by in front of her bull-necked resolve to make glass art command respect. It’s about fitting into a man’s world and making glass art stand the test of fire every single day. She does this through workshops, experientials and classes at her studio, Glass Sutra.

Dey finds glass uniquely explorative and abundantly intuitive. “Its mystique is eternal,” she says. Just like glass gets chiseled by throwing itself into fire, yet surviving and flourishing gloriously, so does Dey. With every hiccup she faces, she gets back with a stronger push. “This is a man’s world but I am hell-bent on making it gender neutral. There is nothing a woman can’t do. To set example, I do all the dirty work here — transfer gas cylinders, oil machines, fill in molten glass into the heat blasting furnaces and deal with over smart vendors,” she says. She doesn’t mind any of it, at all. Her only intent is to make glass art a part of everyone’s life.

Glass art begins with flame work, which includes making small pieces using a flame. It’s used for contouring an object from a glass rod. Then comes blowing wherein air is blown into a bulb of molten glass and an object hand-sculpted out of it. The use of hand is the most important feature in all these techniques. “That’s why each piece is bespoke. It has a soul, unlike a machine-made glass object. Glass art should be understood for its elaborate, lengthy and at times risky procedure and given its due,” she says.

Dey’s words carry undercurrents of angst. For somebody who left her home in Assam to oppose the conventional tide of professional conformity, she is determined, almost desperate, to stir a revolution in the glass industry. “After I finished graduation, I was expected to choose a ‘suitable’ career such as teaching or engineering. Little did my parents know that I was a tornado they couldn’t have controlled.

I walked up to my father, looked him in the eye and declared that I was leaving home to see where my future took me,” she says. She then moved to Delhi. After two years of doing different things, her fate introduced her to a friend’s acquaintance who brought several pieces of glassware to his office. Dey stood dumbfounded looking at their marvel. She wanted to explore more.

The next three months were spent visiting factories to see how glass objects were made. “Men in these factories looked at me with derision. But I didn’t turn away my gaze. I peered into their eyes sharply meaning business, and made myself a part of the same business a few months later,” she says triumphantly.

Now, it’s all about protecting the sanctity of the medium. More importantly, it’s about educating people because they are the stakeholders in the endorsement of this art form. It is her desire to stand as an example, for women in particular, to make them leave their inhibitions behind and dabble with danger. It is about taking the test of fire each day till the flames start to befriend you.