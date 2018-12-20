Home Cities Delhi

Inter-caste couple’s life ‘under threat’, Delhi Commission for Women seeks FIR

She informed the commission that her uncle kept her confined at his home against her wishes, beat her brutally and also forcefully stripped her on various occasions. 

Published: 20th December 2018

By Express News Service

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to Delhi Police to register an FIR against the family of a girl who are threatening to kill her and her husband for having married outside her caste.  

The girl informed the DCW that she is a resident of Delhi and went to Jaipur in Rajasthan to study where she stayed with her paternal uncle and aunt. There, she fell in love with a boy who is from another caste. When her uncle and aunt learnt about her relationship, they objected to the same and tortured her physically and mentally. 

The girl informed the commission that her paternal uncle has considerable political clout and has good relations with well-known politicians. She informed the commission that her uncle kept her confined at his home against her wishes, beat her brutally and also forcefully stripped her on various occasions. 
She alleged that her paternal uncle made several casteist remarks against her husband as well. She stated that he has threatened to kidnap the younger sister of her husband too. 

The girl was recently rescued by a Non Governmental Organisation ‘Love Commandoes’ and has married the boy of her choice. Since their marriage, they have been unable to meet the boy’s family who they suspect are being tortured by the girl’s uncle. The girl along with Love Commandoes representative, recently, met DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal and sought her help. Maliwal assured all possible help to the girl and issued a notice to DCP South East district and recommended registration of FIR. 

She has also requested Delhi police to provide the couple security as the girl has expressed fear for their life. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It has been a few days since I had issued the notice in the matter. However an FIR is yet to be registered. There is a direct threat to the lives of the couple as well as the lives of the boy’s family members.” 

“The girl fears that due to the political clout of her family, no action will be taken against them. I appeal to the Delhi Police to take action against the accused and provide protection to the girl,” she said.

