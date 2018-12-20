One held for trying to extort Rs 1 crore from Dwarka doctor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly threatening a doctor and demanding `1 crore as extortion money from him, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Jitender alias Jitu, a resident of Najafgarh. The doctor, who owns a hospital in Dwarka Mor, approached the police on December 12 complaining that several he had received several WhatsApp calls by some men but he could not attend the calls, a senior police officer said.

A day earlier, five men arrived at the hospital in a car and two of them barged into the premises with pistols, said the doctor in his complaint. When they did not find the doctor, they asked the staffers there to tell the doctor that he will have to face dire consequences if he fails to pay 1 crore as demanded, the officer said.

When the doctor placed a call on the accused’s mobile number after reaching the hospital, they threatened to kill him and his child if he failed to pay the amount, the officer added. Following the complaint, police started looking for the accused. Many suspected hideouts in and around Delhi were raided but they escaped narrowly, the officer said, adding that however, on Tuesday, Jitender was zeroed in on and later arrested by a joint team of the police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused persons belong to Pradeep Solanki and Manjeet Mahal gang, he said. Both the gang leaders are in jail and they need money to fighting cases and to maintain the affiliations of gang members intact, the police officer said. A mobile phone was recovered from Jitender’s possession, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab the others accused.