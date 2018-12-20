Two-day cold wave to set in national capital: IMD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is likely to see a two-day long cold wave, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a cold wave warning and forecasting night temperatures will drop to around 4°C on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.2°C, three degrees below the normal for this part of the season.

Tuesday was the coldest December day since 2015 with the mercury dropping to 5.1°C. It is expected to further drop to 4°C by Friday.A cold wave by IMD is declared when the temperature is below 10°C and 4.5°C below normal for three days in a row. Officials said the cold wave conditions may be witnessed only at isolated places on December 21 and 22.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 22.4°C, normal for this time. According to IMD officials, the drop in minimum temperature is due to clear skies and strong cold winds over Delhi due to heavy snowfall in parts of northwest India.