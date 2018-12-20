Home Cities Delhi

Two-day cold wave to set in national capital: IMD

Tuesday was the coldest December day since 2015 with the mercury dropping to 5.1°C. It is expected to further drop to 4°C by Friday.

Published: 20th December 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is likely to see a two-day long cold wave, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a cold wave warning and forecasting night temperatures will drop to around 4°C on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.2°C, three degrees below the normal for this part of the season.

Tuesday was the coldest December day since 2015 with the mercury dropping to 5.1°C. It is expected to further drop to 4°C by Friday.A cold wave by IMD is declared when the temperature is below 10°C and 4.5°C below normal for three days in a row. Officials said the cold wave conditions may be witnessed only at isolated places on December 21 and 22.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 22.4°C, normal for this time. According to IMD officials, the drop in minimum temperature is due to clear skies and strong cold winds over Delhi due to heavy snowfall in parts of northwest India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp